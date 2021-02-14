PHARMACY AUTOMATION App Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Analysis

The global pharmacy automation market is predicted to touch USD 6820.73 million at a healthy 8.60% CAGR between 2019- 2025, as per the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Pharmacy automation comprises automatic processes to handle and dispense medications. This also includes counting small objects, mixing and calculating liquids and powders for compounding, updating, and tracing records in the database and inventory management.

Automated storage and retrieval systems, automated table-top counters, automated packaging and labeling systems, automated medication dispensing systems, and others are the different pharmacy automation product types that have wide applications in retail pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, and inpatient pharmacies.

Various factors are propelling the global pharmacy automation market growth. According to the latest MRFR report, such factors include rising geriatric population, decentralization of pharmacies, technological advances by market players, and growing need for minimizing medication errors.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global pharmacy automation market based on end user and product type.

By product type, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into automated storage and retrieval systems, automated table-top counters, automated packaging and labeling systems, automated medication dispensing systems, and others. Of these, the automated medication dispensing systems segment will lead the market over the forecast period for its advantages over other systems, ideal use of space, and enhanced inventory management.

This segment is further segmented into decentralized automated dispensing systems and centralized automated dispensing systems. The automated packaging & labeling systems are further segmented into automated multidose packaging and labeling systems and automated unit-dose packaging and labeling systems.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global pharmacy automation market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will spearhead the market over the forecast period. The increasing number of hospitals, rise in healthcare laboratories in the US, high expenditure on healthcare, and rising adoption of latest technologies in the healthcare industry are adding to the global pharmacy automation market growth in the region.

