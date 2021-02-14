ORGAN-ON-A-CHIP App Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, Organ-On-a-Chip Market is expected to register a CAGR of 53% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 51.3 Million in 2018.

Organs-on-chips (OOCs) are small plastic devices with biocompatible microfluidic chambers, which contain multiple live human cells in a 3D culture that simulate crucial physiological functions of body organs. These cells are placed in an environment that artificially replicates aspects of the human body, such as morphology, movement, flow, electrical stimuli, and liquid gradients.

The global organ-on-a-chip market is growing owing to various reasons, such as an increase in the number of collaborative sales agreements between pharmaceutical companies and university spin-offs and the availability of advanced models of OOCs in the market. The anticipated launch of advanced organ-specific models and human-on-chip models is expected to further increase the growth rate of this market during the review period.

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases. The organ-on-a-chip market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European organ-on-a-chip market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The organ-on-a-chip market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market. This is mainly due to the increased application of OOCs for drug screening for the treatment of various chronic diseases and a supportive regulatory framework in Asia-Pacific. Such favorable factors are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

The organ-on-a-chip market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

