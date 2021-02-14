Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Report Help Identify New Business Opportunities

Overview Of Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Industry 2021-2025:

The Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Report a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Market. Embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) has become an important and essential IP that adds flexibility to electronic products and helps accelerate time-to-market. UMC offers state-of-the-art embedded non-volatile solutions to meet a variety of embedded system applications. High quality embedded non-volatile memories (eFuse, eOTP, eMTP, eE2 PROM and eFlash) can be used for trimming, redundancy, data encryption, ID, coding and programming.

The market growth is attributed to the increasing penetration of IoT-based devices and services in the developing countries. The need for ubiquitous connectivity necessitates rapid deployment of inexpensive and low power consuming products with the ability to communicate securely. Therefore, proliferation of IoT-based devices and services is estimated to spur the demand significantly over the forecast period.

Embedded non-volatile memory is a small-sized chip used to meet a variety of embedded system applications. It is primarily used in smart card, SIM card, microcontrollers, PMIC, and display driver IC for the purpose of data encryption, programming, trimming, identification, coding, and redundancy. Manufacturers focus on providing secured eNVMs for MCUs used in the IoT-based devices.

High efficiency and compact design associated with eNVMs is expected to replace comparatively bulky, conventional, standalone non-volatile memories. It is one of the key components of IoT-based microcontroller devices. Use of low power and low-cost embedded non-volatile memories can decrease the consumer electronics cost significantly, which is also anticipated to catapult product demand over the next few years. The growing need for security in connected device is anticipated to provide avenues for growth owing to the secured layer provided at the most vulnerable physical layer, which cannot be breached through passive, semi-invasive, and invasive methods. These memories are also used in automobiles, particularly in head-up displays and next generation technology such as key-less push button start features. Therefore, increasing demand for smart cars is anticipated to catalyze eNVM market growth over the next eight years.Miniaturization of devices such as smartphones as well as automobile components has instigated manufacturers to reduce the process node size without affecting the performance. For instance, Chinese manufacturer, HHGrace is investing in R&D, in order to scale down the process node to deliver compact and efficiently performing eNVM solutions, PWM ICs, and MEMS chips.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The Top key vendors in Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market include are:- TSMC, GlobalFoundries, UMC, SMIC, Samsung, HHGrace, TowerJazz, Microchip Technology, Fujitsu

Major Product Types covered are:

200mm Fabs

300mm Fabs

Others

Major Applications of Embedded Non-Volatile Memory covered are:

Consumer Electronics

IoT

Telecommunications

Automotive

Others

Region wise performance of the Embedded Non-Volatile Memory industry

This report studies the global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Embedded Non-Volatile Memory submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Embedded Non-Volatile Memory market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

