Face Recognition Device Market Current Factors Affecting The Growth

A facial recognition device stems from a purpose-built combination of high-end hardware components and efficient software to automatically identify or verify a person from a digital image, as required in several Security and Surveillance installations. The identification process is done by comparing the facial features extracted from an image with those previously stored in a facial database.

As for the global Face Recognition Device industry, the industry structure is relatively dispensable. The top three manufacturers have 20.37% revenue market share in 2017. The China giant Cloudwalk, which has 12.88% market share in 2017, is the leader in the Face Recognition Device industry. The manufacturers following Cloudwalk are Aurora and Insigma Group, which respectively has 4.18% and 3.31% market share globally.

Plus, China is the largest consumption area, accounting for 29.29% in 2017, and will reach 44.59% in 2023, with a CAGR of 29.53% during 2018-2023 largely owing to the publishment of A Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan.

The downstream industries of Face Recognition Device are government, banking and finance, travel, migration and criminal. In the recent years, with the rising awareness of security, the enlargement of commercial spending and unsolved high rate of criminal, the consumption increase of Face Recognition Device will be obvious. There is a huge potential need for the Face Recognition Device. In the foreseeable future, the Face Recognition Device will show an optimistic upward trend.

Although sales of Face Recognition Device bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Face Recognition field hastily.

Factors that are boosting the growth of the market, and giving a positive push to thrive in the global market is explained in detail.

Key Competitors of the Global Face Recognition Device Market are: Cloudwalk, Aurora, Insigma Group, Herta, IDTECK Co Ltd., Artec Group, CMOLO, Anviz, Adatis GmbH?Co. KG, IDEMIA (France), EnterFace, SenseTime, ColosseoEAS, Cognitec Systems, Bioenable,

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Face Recognition Device on national, regional and international levels. Face Recognition Device Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis.

Major Product Types covered are:

Handheld Devices

Fixed Devices

Major Applications of Face Recognition Device covered are:

Security and Protection

Transportation

BFSI

Others

This study report on global Face Recognition Device market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

The fundamental purpose of Face Recognition Device Market report is to provide a correct and strategic analysis of the Face Recognition Device industry. The report scrutinizes each segment and sub-segments presents before you a 360-degree view of the said market.

Market Scenario:

The report further highlights the development trends in the global Face Recognition Device market. Factors that are driving the market growth and fueling its segments are also analyzed in the report. The report also highlights on its applications, types, deployments, components, developments of this market.

