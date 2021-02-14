Flavonoids Market Detailed Impact Analysis

The Flavonoids Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

The report Global Flavonoids Market analyzes the strategy patterns, and forecast in the coming years. Favonoids are water soluble polyphenolic molecules containing 15 carbon atoms. Flavonoids belong to the polyphenol family. Flavanoids can be visualized as two benzene rings which are joined together with a short three carbon chain. One of the carbons of the short chain is always connected to a carbon of one of the benzene rings, either directly or through an oxygen bridge, thereby forming a third middle ring, which can be five or six-membered. The flavonoids consist of 6 major subgroups: chalcone, flavone, flavonol, flavanone, anthocyanins and isoflavonoids.

Flavonoids are natural ingredients extracted from plants. Due to the distribution characteristics of raw materials, manufacturers of this industry are mainly located in Asia Pacific, especially China. SANREN Bio-Technology, Zhejiang Conler Pharmaceutical, Chengdu Okay, Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical, Hunan Kang Biotech, ADM,Frutarom Health,Shaanxi Huike, Taiyo Green Power,TEAREVO and Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech are major manufacturers of this industry. SANREN Bio-Technology is a global leader.

Zhejiang Conler Pharmaceutical, Chengdu Okay, Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical, Hunan Kang Biotech, Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical, Shaanxi Huifeng Pharmaceutical, SANREN Bio-Technology, Chengdu Shuxi Pharmaceutical, Hunan Yuantong Pharmaceutical, Chengdu Yazhong Bio-pharmaceutical, Chengdu Runde Pharmaceutical, Quzhou Tiansheng Plant Extract, Chengdu Hawk Bio-Engineering, Chongqing Zhuliu Bioengineering, Hunan Kingti Bio-Tech, ADM, Frutarom Health, Shaanxi Huike, Xi'an Desheng yuan, Jiangxi Shun Tiancheng, Taiyo Green Power, DSM, TEAREVO, Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech, Infré, Hunan Nutramax, Guangdong Yilong Industry Group, Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech, Shanghai Novanat Bioresources, Chengdu Wagott Bio-Tech

Hesperidin

Daidzein

Catechin

Genistein

Others

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Feed Additives

Others

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

