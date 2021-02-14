Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market – Current Trends and Future Estimations

According to a new research report titled Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2021 – 2025

The latest report on the Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market 2021 industry takes a closer look at the value chain assessment for the forecast period, 2021 to 2025. A flexible alternating current transmission system (FACTS) is a system composed of static equipment used for the AC transmission of electrical energy. It is meant to enhance controllability and increase power transfer capability of the network. It is generally a power electronics-based system.

FACTS is defined by the IEEE as a power electronic based system and other static equipment that provide control of one or more AC transmission system parameters to enhance controllability and increase power transfer capability.

The Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) market is concerted market; the revenue of top nine manufacturers accounts about 86% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The leading manufactures mainly are ABB, Siemens, RXPE, Sieyuan Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, GE, Toshiba, AMSC and Hyosung. ABB is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 31% in 2017.

There are mainly three type product of Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) market: Shunt Compensation, Series Compensation and Others.

Geographically, the global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 46% in 2017. The next is Asia-Pacific.

Key Competitors of the Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market are:

ABB, Siemens, RXPE, Sieyuan Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, GE, Toshiba, AMSC, Hyosung

The ‘Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Research Report’ is a comprehensive and informative study on the current state of the Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market industry with emphasis on the global industry. The report presents key statistics on the market status of the global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Major Product Types covered are:

Shunt Compensation

Series Compensation

Others

Major Applications of Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) covered are:

Metal Industry

Railway

Mining

Utilities

Others

Regional Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyzes the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

Key Questions answered by the Report

What will be the growth rate of the Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market 2021 for the forecast period 2021 to 2025?

What will be the market size during this estimated period?

What will be the growth areas within the market space and where should the participant focus to gain maximum ROI?

Who are the prominent industries players dominating the Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market and what are their business strategies to stay ahead in the competition against their rivals?

What are kind of challenges hindering the development of the industry worldwide?

Competitive landscape of the Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market

What are the opportunities business owners can rely upon to earn more profits and stay competitive during the estimated period?

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) market performance

