Flexible Graphite Sheet Market Witness Significant Growth By 2025

Flexible Graphite Sheet is a kind of thermal heat dissipation material, which is usually used in the electronic products, so as to enhance the performance of electronic products.

For industry structure analysis, the Flexible Graphite Sheet industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 46.59 % of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest revenue market, also the leader in the whole Flexible Graphite Sheet industry.

China occupied 29.87% of the revenue market in 2017. It is followed by United States and Europe, which respectively account for around 15.27% and 14.34% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of revenue share.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Flexible Graphite Sheet producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

For forecast, the global Flexible Graphite Sheet revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~4%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Flexible Graphite Sheet.

Key Competitors of the Global Flexible Graphite Sheet Market are: GrafTech, Panasonic, TOYO TANSO, Kaneka, T-Global, Teadit, Lodestar, Tanyuan, Saintyear, Dasen, HFC, FRD, Sidike, Beichuan Precision, Zhong Yi, ChenXin, Jones Tech,

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Flexible Graphite Sheet on national, regional and international levels.

Major Product Types covered are:

Natural

Synthetic

Major Applications of Flexible Graphite Sheet covered are:

Laptop

LED Lighting

Flat Panel Displays

Digital Cameras

Phone

Others

Market Scenario:

