Food Hydrocolloids Market Growth Demand

A colloid, also called a colloidal system, is a chemical system that features very fine particles suspended in a continuous medium. Hydrocolloids, as the name indicates, are colloidal long-chained polymeric systems made of fine particles and dispersed in water. Depending on how much water has been used, hydrocolloids could occur in the form of either gels or sols.

Given their physical attributes, hydrocolloids are used in numerous applications. Their range of application in the food industry is especially wide because they carry the capability to modify the rheology of virtually any system to which they’re added. The other main applications of hydrocolloids are seen in the cosmetics and pharmaceuticals sector.

The global Food Hydrocolloids industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, China, Europe and India, such as Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd , JM Huber Corp (CP Kelco), Ingredion, Dupont, Cargill and Kerry Group. At present, Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd is the world leader, holding 8.36% production market share in 2017.

Key Competitors of the Global Food Hydrocolloids Market are:

JM Huber Corp(CP Kelco), Ingredion, Dupont, Cargill, Kerry Group, Ashland, Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd, Kraft Foods Group Inc., DSM, Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd, Fufeng, Meihua, Caremoli Group, Behn Meyer, Iberagar,

Major Product Types covered are:

Agar

Alginates

Carboxymethylcellulose and Other Cellulose Ethers

Carrageenan

Gelatin

Gellan Gum

Guar Gum

Gum Acacia (Gum Arabic)

Locust Bean Gum

Major Applications of Food Hydrocolloids covered are:

Beverage

Dressing/Sauce

Jelly/Pudding

Dairy Products

Ice Cream

Soup

Processed Meat

Regional Food Hydrocolloids Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

