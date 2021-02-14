Foot Orthotics Insoles Market Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Foot Orthotics Insoles Market Overview 2021 – 2025

The rising technology in Foot Orthotics Insoles Market is also depicted in this research report. Foot Orthotics Insoles provide cushioning and minor support in your shoes. Because the material is soft and deforms easily, they need to be changed every three to six months on average. They may function as shoe deodorizers, provide arch support, or offer targeted relief to the heel, midsole, or ball of the foot (metatarsus).

Shoe insoles can correct a variety of biomechanical foot problems (including pronation and supination) while helping stabilize and cushion vulnerable arches and midsoles. They are especially useful for athletes who are prone to overuse injury, have stability issues, or are experiencing foot, knee, hip, or lower back pain while on their feet.

Foot orthotic insoles are intended to support or correct the abnormal or irregular walking pattern. They change the angle at which the foot strikes while walking and therefore assist the limb or the torso to restore the alignment and positioning of the foot. These insoles amend the postural stability by enhancing the afferent somatosensory information available to the central nervous system and provide arch support and pain relief for a myriad of foot conditions including flat feet.

The USA average price of Foot Orthotics Insoles is in the decreasing trend, from 10.7 USD/Unit in 2013 to 9.8 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification includes the Leather, Polypropylene, Others. Polypropylene was leading segment and it accounted for over 42.24% market share of total revenue generated in 2017. Polypropylene offers properties such as semi-rigidity, flexibility and durability over other materials. Thus, polypropylene is widely used to manufacture foot orthotics insoles. Leather is another key outlet of the foot orthotics market and it held 19.7% share of total market in 2017.

Some of the key applications in the foot orthotics insole market include sports, medical and others. Medical segment accounted for over 69.3% share of total sales generated in 2017. This growth is mainly due to increasing prevalence of diabetes coupled with rising awareness regarding foot complications. Sports segment is another leading segment of foot orthotic insole market and it accounted for over 25% share of total market in 2017. This growth is mainly attributed to growing demand for orthotic insoles in skating shoes, basketball shoes, and others.

The demand for the Foot Orthotic Insoles has seen a dramatic increase over the past few years due to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, obesity, arthritis. According to the American Academy of Orthoptists and Prosthetic's, out of 20.8 Million children and adults in the U.S., around 7% have diabetes. Diabetes is the leading cause of lower limb amputations, with over 50% of non-traumatic amputations due to diabetic complications. With growing incidence of diabetes, demand for foot orthotics insoles is expected to grow significantly. Similarly, obesity will be a key driving factor for orthotic industry, as rising incidence of obesity will lead to growth in orthopedic ailments and hence, the need for orthopedic support devices and solutions.

Key Competitors of the Global Foot Orthotics Insoles Market are: Dr. Scholl’s (Bayer), Superfeet, Implus, Sidas, OttoBock, Bauerfeind, Aetrex Worldwide, Wintersteiger (BootDocs), Powerstep, Footbalance Systems, Comfortfit Labs, Euroleathers

Major Product Types covered are:

Leather

Polypropylene

Others

Major Applications of Foot Orthotics Insoles covered are:

Sports

Medical

Other

