Fresh Meat Packaging Market Key Trends And Opportunity Areas

The report Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market analyzes the strategy patterns, and forecast in the coming years. Meat Packaging is the packaging of meat to avoid contamination and to ensure freshness of meat. Meat Packaging involves high barrier packaging to protect the pet food from oxygen and moisture and resist grease, odor, and tearing. Meat Packaging must perform several functions. Meat Packaging must protect against contamination and deterioration, provide product visibility, and display label information. Meat Packaging is also serve a merchandising function and must be appealing to consumers. The basic purpose of packaging is to protect meat and meat products from undesirable impacts on quality including microbiological and physio-chemical alterations.

Fresh Meat Packaging is materials used to package fresh meat and seafood materials, which include modified atmosphere packaging, vacuum skin packaging, vacuum thermoformed packaging and other types.

Fresh Meat Packaging must maximize the shelf life and safety of fresh beef, pork, seafood and other food to protect the flavor and quality of the fresh meat while enhancing the consumer experience.

The technical barriers of Fresh Meat Packaging are relatively low, resulting in many vendors., however, top companies have high quality and usually take up most share. The key companies in Fresh Meat Packaging market are Sealed Air, Cascades, DuPont, Berry Global and Coveris, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA and Europe. North America is the largest Consumption area, occupied about 37.47% Consumption in 2017.

According to applications, Fresh Meat Packaging is used in Beef, Pork, Poultry and Seafood etc. In 2017, beef packaging occupied more than 44.19% of total amount.

According to types, Fresh Meat Packaging is split into MAP, VSP and VTP etc. MAP is the largest market with the share of 42.69% in 2017. however, VSP is expect to grow fast with a CAGR of 5.67% during 2017 to 2025.

Amcor, DuPont, Bemis, Berry Global, Winpak, Sealed Air, Coveris, Cascades, Kureha, Smurfit Kappa, Faerch Plast, Amerplast

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP)

Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging (VTP)

Others

Beef

Pork

Poultry

Seafood

Others

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

– Detailed analysis of the Global Fresh Meat Packaging market

–Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

–Detailed market segmentation

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Global Fresh Meat Packaging market performance

