Functional Flour Market Current Factors Affecting The Growth

The functional flours market is directly influenced by the growing processed food industry. The rise in consumption of bakery and R.T.E products in developing economies is driving the market. Busy work schedules demand on-the-go consumption and convenient meals. In addition to this, health and wellness consciousness among consumers, and rise in income levels have boosted sales of functional flours as base ingredients and thickening agents. Food safety legislations and health hazards of gluten (for gluten-sensitive individuals) have helped in educating consumers about the benefits offered by functional flours in food products. In light of the benefits offered by different functional flours, and the increasing demand for bakery and R.T.E. products, governments of various countries are promoting the functional flours industry, assisting the manufacturers and suppliers of this industry.

The Spain Functional Flour industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are Harinera del Mar, Oromas, Harimsa, Haricaman and Comercial Gallo. At present, Harinera del Mar is the leader, holding 22.45% Sales market share in 2017.

Functional Flour downstream is wide and recently Functional Flour has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Bakery, Soups & Sauces, R.T.E Products and others. The Functional Flour market is mainly driven by growing demand for Bakery. Bakery accounts for nearly 57.33% of total downstream consumption of Functional Flour in Spain.

Functional Flour can be mainly divided into Pre-Cooked Flour and Specialty Flour which Specialty Flour captures about 76.07% of Functional Flour market in 2017.

Spain market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Functional Flour consumption will show a trend of steady growth.

The Top key vendors in Functional Flour Market include are:- Harinera del Mar, Oromas, Harimsa, Haricaman, Comercial Gallo, Unilever (MAIZENA), Harinera Vilafranquina, Ebro Foods (Santa Rita Harinas), Ingredion, Limagrain,

Major Product Types covered are:

Pre-Cooked Flour

Specialty Flour

Major Applications of Functional Flour covered are:

Bakery

Soups & Sauces

R.T.E Products

Others

Region wise performance of the Functional Flour industry

This report studies the global Functional Flour market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

