Fumed Silica Market Driving the Growth, Current Trends

Fumed silica (CAS number 112945-52-5), also known as pyrogenic silica, is white, synthetic, amorphous silicon dioxide (SiO2) in powder form, made by flame hydrolysis of silicon compounds.

Fumed silica is an ultra-fine, high-purity particle used as a reinforcing, thickening, abrasive, thixotropic, suspending or anti?caking agent in a wide variety of products for the automotive, construction, microelectronics, and consumer products industries.

In consumption market, USA and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. Fumed silica has light density, which would increase the cost of transportation. So the main market players of fumed silica set up production plants in main consumption regions to save cost of transportation.

Fumed silica could be applied in many fields, such as silicone rubber applications, adhesives and sealants applications, polyester applications, paints and inks application and others. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more fumed silica. So, fumed silica has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality fumed silica through improving manufacturing process.

The major raw materials of fumed silica are tetrachlorosilane, hydrogen and oxygen, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of fumed silica, and then impact the price of fumed silica.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Key Competitors of the Global Fumed Silica Market are: Evonik, Cabot, Wacker, Tokuyama, Orisil, OCI Corporation, GBS, Wynca, Fushite, Blackcat, Changtai,

Major Product Types covered are:

BET 100-160

BET 160-210

BET 210-300

Others

Major Applications of Fumed Silica covered are:

Silicone Rubber Applications

Adhesives and Sealants Applications

Polyester Applications

Paints Application

Inks Application

Others

