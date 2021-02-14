Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market Identify the Companies Best-Positioned

Overview Of Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Industry 2021-2025:

The Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market analysis summary by Reports Insights is a thorough study of the current trends leading to this vertical trend in various regions. Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) is a compound semiconductor: a mixture of two elements, Gallium (Ga) and Arsenic (As). Gallium is a byproduct of the melting of other metals, notably aluminum and zinc, and is rarer than gold. Arsenic is not rare, but it is poisonous.

For industry structure analysis, the GaAs industry is highly concentrated. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry, but the top six producers account for more than 70% of the market. Regionally, China is the biggest production and consumption area of GaAs, also the leader in the whole industry. Europe, Japan and USA also produce large amount of GaAs per year.

Regionally, GaAs suppliers are concentrated in Europe, USA, China, Japan and Taiwan. Leading suppliers in this industry are Freiberger Compound Materials, AXT, Sumitomo Electric, China Crystal Technologies, and Shenzhou Crystal Technology.

GaAs can be classified based on its production method. In 2016, VGF Grown GaAs takes 62.93% share of global market, while LEC Grown GaAs takes share of 26.97%.

In addition, this study emphasizes thorough competition analysis on market prospects, especially growth strategies that market experts claim.

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: Freiberger Compound Materials, AXT, Sumitomo Electric, China Crystal Technologies, Shenzhou Crystal Technology, Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materials, Yunnan Germanium, DOWA Electronics Materials, II-VI Incorporated, IQE Corporation, Wafer Technology

The global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

LEC Grown GaAs

VGF Grown GaAs

Market Segment by Applications, covers:



Wireless Communication

Optoelectronic Devices

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market summary

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Study on Market Research Factors

Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market Forecast

