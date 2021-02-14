Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) Market Growing Demand, Region

Overview Of Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) Industry 2021-2025:

The Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) Market Report a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Market. Gamma valerolactone is colorless liquid. It is one of the more common lactones. GVL is chiral but is usually used as the racemate. It can be used to produce food flavors, used as solvent for resins, monomer intermediate, lubricant, plasticizer and so on.

Gamma valerolactone has been used in food flavors, solvent industry, as well as chemical synthesis and so on. Among various applications, food flavors accounts for the largest consumption share with 80.57% in 2017.

The gamma valerolactone industry is relatively small at the moment. There are only a few manufacturers engaged in the production. Manufacturers of Anhui Hyea gamma valerolactone mainly concentrate in China. Aromas is the largest producer of gamma valerolactone, owning 62% production share globally.

Consumption of gamma valerolactone mainly distribute in USA and China. USA imports gamma valerolactone from China to meet its demand. In 2017, 13.8 MT gamma valerolactone was consumed in USA while China consumed 29.81%.

It shows the steady growth in market in spite of the fluctuations and changing market trends. The report is based on certain important parameters.

The Top key vendors in Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) Market include are:- Anhui Hyea Aromas, Dideu Industries, Kunshan Qiandeng Baihua, Zhongyue Aroma, Soda Aromatic, Inoue Perfumery MFG

This research report categorizes the global Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Major Product Types covered are:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Major Applications of Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) covered are:

Food Flavors

Solvent

Monomer Intermediate

Others

Region wise performance of the Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) industry

This report studies the global Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

