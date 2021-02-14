Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market 2021 Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact

Overview Of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Industry 2021-2025:

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

The Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market analysis summary by Reports Insights is a thorough study of the current trends leading to this vertical trend in various regions. Electrical steel is an alloy that contains iron and silicon. It can be manufactured by modifying the magnetic properties of steel for efficient magnetism and electricity conversion. Also called silicon steel, lamination steel, relay steel or transformer steel, this type of steel is very often used to build the cores of transformers as well as the stators of generators and motors. An electrical steel sheet is a functional material used as an iron core material for electrical equipment. There are two types of electrical steel: grain oriented electrical steel and non-grain oriented electrical steel, and they are used for different applications. In this report we researched grain oriented electrical steel.

Grain oriented electrical steels are iron-silicon magnetic alloys. These alloys are used to construct the cores of highly-efficient electric transformers due to their unique magnetic properties. Available in grades M-2, M-3, M-4, M-5 and M-6, with superior magnetic properties in the rolling direction, oriented steels are used in transformer cores. They are used in large generators and other apparatus when the design permits the directional magnetic characteristics to be used efficiently.

Grain oriented electrical steel usually has a silicon level of 3%. It is processed in such a way that the optimal properties are developed in the rolling direction, due to a tight control (proposed by Norman P. Goss) of the crystal orientation relative to the sheet. Grain oriented electrical steels are usually applied in transformers, rectifiers and so on.

In the past five years from 2012-2016, because of European debt crisis and complex international economic situation, grain oriented electrical steel industry only developed at a low growth rate. But in Asia, especially in China and India, grain oriented electrical steel industry developed at a higher growth rate. In the next five years (2017-2025), grain oriented electrical steel industry will keep growing with the CAGR of 1.78% growth rate.

Supply and demand conditions of grain oriented electrical steel show polarization. In low-end products field, overcapacity has become more and more serious, but in the high-performance field, oriented electrical steel with high grade and magnetic induction, the market is in short supply. To seize a larger global market share, in the future, manufacturing companies will invest much more on R&D and the products will be closer to high-end field.

For regions, Asia, especially China, is the largest production and consumption region, followed by Europe and US. Japan and Korea also play important rule in the market, large quantity of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel is exported to the world every year. This situation will not change in the short term.

The market of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel is quite concentrated. NSSMC, Posco, JFE Steel, NLMK Group, ThyssenKrupp, AK Steel, Cogent (Tata Steel), ArcelorMittal, Stalprodukt S.A., ATI, Baowu Group, Shougang are the key suppliers in the grain oriented electrical steel market. They took up about 95% of the production market in 2017. Newly created China Baowu Steel Group Corp by Wisco and Baosteel become the largest player in the world. The competition is very intense, for example, due to the challenging business; ATI suspended its Grain Oriented Electrical Steel business in 2016. The intense competition will continue in the future.

In addition, this study emphasizes thorough competition analysis on market prospects, especially growth strategies that market experts claim.

Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: Baowu Group, NSSMC, AK Steel, ThyssenKrupp, NLMK Group, JFE Steel, Posco, ArcelorMittal, Ansteel, Shougang, Stalprodukt S.A., Cogent (Tata Steel), ATI

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ https://reportsinsights.com/sample/270870

The global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Conventional

High Magnetic Strength

Domain Refinement

Market Segment by Applications, covers:



Transformer

Power Generator

Electric Motor

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market summary

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Study on Market Research Factors

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Forecast

To get this report at a profitable rate.: https://reportsinsights.com/discount/270870

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To know the Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market size by pinpointing its sub-segments.

size by pinpointing its sub-segments. To study the important players and analyse their growth plans.

To analyse the amount and value of the Global Grain Oriented Electrical SteelMarket, depending on key regions

To analyse the Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector. To examine the Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market size (volume & value) from the company, essential regions/countries, products and application, background information.

size (volume & value) from the company, essential regions/countries, products and application, background information. Primary worldwide Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future.

manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future. To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

Our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

– Market share analysis of the top industry players.

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants.

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://reportsinsights.com/industry-forecast/Grain-Oriented-Electrical-Steel-Market-270870

About US:

ReportsInsights is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domain. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Contact US:

: (US) +1-214-272-0234

Email: [email protected]

Sales: [email protected]