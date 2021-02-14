PERICADITIS App Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Pericarditis is a disease where the fibrous sac surrounding the heart, known as the pericardium, is inflamed. It results in sharp chest pain, which might also extend to the neck, shoulder, or back. Risk factors include obesity and diabetes. Recent years have witnessed a hike in the number of pericarditis cases. Market Research Future (MRFR) has added a new report to its portfolio, where it has studied the global pericarditis market thoroughly. As per the report, the market is likely to reach USD 2,741.39 Mn at a CAGR of 7.96% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The development of various new minimally invasive surgeries has prompted patients suffering from pericarditis to opt for diagnosis & treatment. Robot-assisted surgeries have also revolutionized the pericarditis treatment space by facilitating high level of accuracy and efficacy. Besides, increasing availability of hassle-free reimbursement on surgeries has led to an increase in the volume of pericarditis surgeries, which has fueled the growth of the pericarditis market.

Conversely, pericarditis treatment involves the insertion of catheters, which is aligned with the risk of infections and is a major impediment to market growth. Moreover, anti-inflammatory drugs are used continuously in the treatment of pericarditis, which can result in side-effects. Such factors are likely to impede the growth of the global pericarditis market.

Segmentation

The pericarditis market has been segmented based on type, diagnosis & treatment, end-user.

By type, the pericarditis market has been segmented into acute pericarditis, chronic pericarditis, and recurrent pericarditis. The acute pericarditis segment is likely to reach a valuation of USD 1,365.94 Mn by the end of 2023. Acute pericarditis is a common pericardium disorder, where the pericardial sac is inflamed. The recurrent pericarditis segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period.

By diagnosis and treatment, the pericarditis market has been segmented into diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis segment has been further segmented into electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram, computerized tomography (CT) and X-Ray. The treatment segment has been further segmented into medication and surgical treatment. The treatment segment is the largest and is likely to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

By end-user, the pericarditis market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, medical institutes & research organizations, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to reach USD 1,323.16 Mn at a CAGR of 8.05% by the end of the forecast period. The hospital segment accounts for 48.01% share of the global market, while the medical institutes & research organization segment accounts for the second-largest share of the market and is anticipated to capture the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the pericarditis market has been segmented into the Americas, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

The Americas account for the largest share of the market, and the growth of the market is backed by high healthcare expenditure and insurance coverage. The region has a robust healthcare sector, which, coupled with expanding base of patients suffering from the disease is creating growth opportunities for the market players. The North America pericarditis market is likely to reach USD 1,122.46 Mn by the end of 2023. The US and Canada are the key players in the North America market.

Europe has captured the second spot in the global pericarditis market. Surging prevalence of pericarditis in both Western and Eastern European countries, along with the expanding healthcare sector is driving the growth of the Europe market. The Europe pericarditis market is expected to capture a CAGR of 9.14% over the forecast period. Growing access to affordable and quality healthcare and rising level of awareness has paved the way for the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Bayer AG, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Allergan plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, PerkinElmer, Inc., and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation are the key players in the pericarditis market.

