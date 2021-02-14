Hard Drive Degausser Market Key Trends And Opportunity Areas

Hard Drive Degausser Market Overview 2021 – 2025

The rising technology in Hard Drive Degausser Market is also depicted in this research report. Hard drives store information magnetically on a spinning platter about 30% smaller than a CD. They also keep small amounts of data stored within RAM (Random Access Memory) chips found elsewhere in the casing. The only method of completely eliminating that information is to blast the hard drive with a magnetic field. The machines that do this are called Degaussers.

Hard Drive Degaussers are used to de-magnetize a hard drive and therefore erase the data on it. Degaussing is an NSA approved method of data erasure for hard drives. It is recommended that after using a degausser, a drive destroyer device is used to complete the secure data destruction.

Degausser is a machine used to eliminate data stored on computer and laptop hard drives, floppy disks and magnetic tape, by randomly changing the alignment of magnetic domains on the medium.

Degaussing takes its meaning from Johann Gauss (1777-1855) a mathematician who studied and worked on electro-magnetic fields. Data is stored on magnetic media by making very small areas called magnetic domains change their magnetic alignment to be in the direction of an applied magnetic field. Degaussing magnetic media leaves the domains in random patterns with no preference to orientation, thereby rendering previous data unrecoverable. A degausser is therefore used to completely erase all audio, video and data signals from magnetic storage media.

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as defense and government, financial company, hospital, radio/TV/broadcasting, data storage company, education and so on. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

A degausser operates by generating an intense magnetic field, so strong that it permanently eliminates the magnetic memory stored in the iron oxide or chromium dioxide coatings. This randomizes the recorded information pattern. By changing the magnetic field on the tape or hard drive using a degausser, the information stored on it can effectively be destroyed. Degaussing hard drive is a complete, quick, silent and easy process. Hard drive components can be fully recycled once degaussed.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Key Competitors of the Global Hard Drive Degausser Market are: Garner, VS Security, Security Engineered Machinery, Proton Data Security, intimus, Data Security, Inc, Whitaker Brothers, IDEAL.MBM Corporation, Beijing Heshenda Information, ZhongChaoWeiye

Major Product Types covered are:

Coil Degaussers

Capacitive Discharge Degaussers

Permanent Magnet Degaussers

Major Applications of Hard Drive Degausser covered are:

Defense and Government

Financial Company

Hospital

Radio/TV/Broadcasting

Data Storage Company

Others

