Hearable Devices Market Size And Growth Rate

The report Global Hearable Devices Market analyzes the strategy patterns, and forecast in the coming years. A hearable device is a kind of microcomputer that is positioned in the ear and is fitted in the ear canal of the user. This kind of device makes the use of wireless technology to enhance and complement the hearing experience of the wearer. There are many exciting and limitless possibilities of the hearable devices that are experiencing an excellent reception in the market. An area of application which has enormous applications in the field of hearable devices is the area of augmented hearing.

The word “hearables” is coined at the beginning of 2014, referring anything that fits in or on an ear that contains a wireless link or Bluetooth, whether that’s for audio, or remote control of audio augmentation (qv).

In terms of revenue, hearing aids, although one of the smaller volume segments, will dominate in terms of overall revenue, largely due to their historic sales and distribution channel which will maintain their high product price. The challenge will come from earbuds, which, if they gain customer acceptance will attract new users, not least from the 1.1 billion potential people identified by the WHO report as being susceptible to hearing loss. If they succeed, they will eventually take over the hearing aid category. These will be at a lower price, but with massively higher volumes. Even without challenging the hearing aid industry, the wireless ear bud will evolve into an important market in its own right. As a result it will become one of the most successful areas within the wearables market.

Among all the major applications of the hearable devices market, the market for healthcare application accounted the largest share in 2017. The evolution of technology allows people to measure heart rates and other parameters such as body temperature, blood pressure, pulse oximetry, electrocardiogram (ECG), electroencephalogram signals, and others using various smart hearable devices available in the market. Companies in this market also started offering new capabilities in hearables to the elderly and other patients. These hearable devices also help manage particular health conditions and disease states.

Some key factors driving this market are the growing demand for smartphones as a source of entertainment; consumer preference for wearable and portable devices; increasing demand for health monitoring applications and hearing aids; and high investment in R&D for hearables by OEMs.

Key Competitors of the Global Hearable Devices Market are:

Apple, Samsung, Sennheiser, Sony, GN (Jabra), Sivantos, Starkey, Bragi, Doppler, Miracle-Ear, Valancell, Earin, Eargo, AKG, Audio-Technica, Edifier

Major Product Types covered are:

Headphone

Headset

Earbuds

Hearing Aids

Major Applications of Hearable Devices covered are:

Consumer

Healthcare

Others

Regional Hearable Devices Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

