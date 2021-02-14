Hemodialysis Concentrates Market Estimation, Forecasts and CAGR

Hemodialysis Concentrates Market Overview 2021 – 2025

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

The rising technology in Hemodialysis Concentrates Market is also depicted in this research report.

Hemodialysis concentrates including:

Acid concentrates

A-concentrate

Acidified concentrated mixture of salts that, when diluted with dialysis water and bicarbonate concentrate, yields dialysis fluid for use in dialysis

Note 1 to entry: The term “acid” refers to the small amount of acid (for example, acetic acid or citric acid) that is included in the concentrate.

Note 2 to entry: Acid concentrate may contain glucose.

Note 3 to entry: Acid concentrate may be in the form of a liquid, a dry powder, other highly concentrated media, or some combination of these forms.

Bicarbonate concentrates

B-concentrate

Concentrated preparation of sodium bicarbonate that, when diluted with dialysis water and acid concentrate, makes dialysis fluid used for dialysis

Note 1 to entry: Sodium bicarbonate is also known as sodium hydrogen carbonate.

Note 2 to entry: Some bicarbonate concentrates also contain sodium chloride.

Note 3 to entry: Bicarbonate concentrate may be in the form of a liquid or a dry powder.

Note 4 to entry: Dry sodium bicarbonate, without added sodium chloride, is also used in concentrate generators to produce a concentrated solution of sodium bicarbonate used by the dialysis machine to make dialysis fluid.

The global Hemodialysis Concentrates industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, such as Fresenius Medical Care, Baxter, B. Braun, Rockwell Medical and Nipro. At present, Fresenius Medical Care is the world leader, holding 24.73% Sales market share in 2017.

In 2016, the global Hemodialysis Concentrates consumption market is led by North America and North America is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 35.97% of global consumption of Hemodialysis Concentrates.

Hemodialysis Concentrates downstream is wide and recently Hemodialysis Concentrates has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Dialysis Center and Home. Globally, the Hemodialysis Concentrates market is mainly driven by growing demand for Dialysis Center. Dialysis Center accounts for nearly 99.32% of total downstream consumption of Hemodialysis Concentrates in global.

Hemodialysis Concentrates can be mainly divided into Acid Concentrates and Bicarbonate Concentrates which Acid Concentrates captures about 65.91% of Hemodialysis Concentrates market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of Hemodialysis Concentrates.

Fresenius Medical Care, Baxter, B. Braun, Rockwell Medical, Nipro, MEDIVATORS, Dialysis Medical Solutions, Unipharm JSC, Nikkiso, Renacon Pharma, Surni Group, Weigao Group, BIOLIGHT, Ziweishan, United Jieran, Sichuang, Sanxin, Shenyouda, Evertrust, Taishikang

Major Product Types covered are:

Acid Concentrates

Bicarbonate Concentrates

Major Applications of Hemodialysis Concentrates covered are:

Dialysis Center

Home

