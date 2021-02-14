Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market Growing Demand, Region

Overview Of Hemophilia Gene Therapy Industry 2021-2025:

The Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market analysis summary by Reports Insights is a thorough study of the current trends leading to this vertical trend in various regions. Hemophilia is a rare bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot normally. Hemophilia is a monogenic disease (a disease that is caused by a genetic defect in a single gene). There are two types of hemophilia caused by mutations in genes that encode protein factors which help the blood clot and stop bleeding when blood vessels are injured. Individuals with hemophilia experience bleeding episodes after injuries and spontaneous bleeding episodes that often lead to joint disease such as arthritis. The most frequent forms of hemophilia affect males.

About 80% of them have hemophilia A, which affects the clotting factor VIII. The second most common form, hemophilia B, is due to a deficiency of the clotting factor IX. Several biotechs are racing to launch the first gene therapy for hemophilia. Currently, uniQure in the Netherlands and Spark Therapeutics in the US have the most advanced programs. Spark scored a victory in December when it presented Phase I/II for its candidate SPK-9001. The gene therapy was able to reduce annual bleeding episodes by 97%, as compared to its competitor uniQure’s candidate, AMT-060. However, uniQure has fought back. The company added a modification in its gene therapy that is known to increase clotting activity by 8- to 9- fold. This improved version has already been cleared to start a Phase III clinical trial in both Europe and the US.

Hemophilia B has traditionally been the main focus of biotechs, since most big pharma efforts were focused on the bigger hemophilia A market. In addition, applying gene therapy to hemophilia A is more challenging; The gene coding for the factor IX protein missing in hemophilia B is simply smaller than that for factor VIII missing in hemophilia A, and therefore easier to fit in the viral vectors used for gene delivery. US-based BioMarin is leading the development of a gene therapy. To overcome the size limit, the company has deleted a region from the factor VIII protein that is not necessary for clotting.

Hemophilia treatment is currently in the pre-clinical stage. And the multiple treatments that are underway might significantly improve the quality of life of patients with hemophilia, by getting rid of frequent infusions and hospital visits, and transitioning patients from severe to mild hemophilia.

Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: Spark Therapeutics, Ultragenyx, Shire PLC, Sangamo Therapeutics, Bioverativ, BioMarin, uniQure, Freeline Therapeutics

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Hemophilia A Gene Therapy

Hemophilia B Gene Therapy

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

https://reportsinsights.com/discount/270880

