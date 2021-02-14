High-grade Fused Quartz Market – Current Trends and Future Estimations

High-grade Fused Quartz Market Overview 2021 – 2025

Fused quartz or fused silica is glass consisting of silica in amorphous (non-crystalline) form. It differs from traditional glasses in containing no other ingredients, which are typically added to glass to lower the melt temperature. Fused silica, therefore, has high working and melting temperatures. The optical and thermal properties of fused quartz are superior to those of other types of glass due to its purity. For these reasons, it finds use in situations such as semiconductor fabrication and laboratory equipment. It has better ultraviolet transmission than most other glasses, and so is used to make lenses and other optics for the ultraviolet spectrum. Its low coefficient of thermal expansion also makes it a useful material for precision mirror substrates.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in High-grade Fused Quartz market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for High-grade Fused Quartz in 2017.

In the industry, Heraeus Holding profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Tosoh and Momentive ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 23.71%, 16.27% and 12.52% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of High-grade Fused Quartz, including Clear High-grade Fused Quartz and Opaque High-grade Fused Quartz. And Clear High-grade Fused Quartz is the main type for High-grade Fused Quartz, and the Clear High-grade Fused Quartz reached a sales volume of approximately 10656 M in 2017, with 78.70% of global sales volume.

High-grade Fused Quartz technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

Key Competitors of the Global High-grade Fused Quartz Market are: Heraeus Holding, Tosoh, Momentive, Qsil, Corning, Ohara Corporation, Nikon, United Lens, UQG Ltd,

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the High-grade Fused Quartz on national, regional and international levels. High-grade Fused Quartz Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis.

Major Product Types covered are:

Clear High-grade Fused Quartz

Opaque High-grade Fused Quartz

Major Applications of High-grade Fused Quartz covered are:

Semiconductor Industry

Precision and Detection Optics

Lamp Applications

Others

This study report on global High-grade Fused Quartz market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

