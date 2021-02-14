Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2021 Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact

According to a new research report titled Rehabilitation Robotics Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2021 – 2025

Rehabilitation Robotics is a field of research dedicated to understanding and augmenting rehabilitation through the application of robotic devices. Rehabilitation robotics includes development of robotic devices tailored for assisting different sensorimotor functions (e.g. arm, hand, leg, ankle), development of different schemes of assisting therapeutic training, and assessment of sensorimotor performance (ability to move) of patient; here, robots are used mainly as therapy aids instead of assistive devices. Rehabilitation using robotics is generally well tolerated by patients, and has been found to be an effective adjunct to therapy in individuals suffering from motor impairments, especially due to stroke.

The global Rehabilitation Robotics sales was about 1.6 K Units in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2017 to 2025. The global Rehabilitation Robotics market was valued at USD 78.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 278.8 million by 2025.

The technical barriers of Rehabilitation Robotics are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The key companies in Rehabilitation Robotics market are AlterG, Hocoma and Ekso Bionics, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA and Europe. USA is the largest production and sales country, occupied about 30% of global sales market in 2017.

Global Rehabilitation Robotics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of XX between 2021 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market are:

AlterG, Bionik, Ekso Bionics, Myomo, Hocoma, Focal Meditech, Honda Motor, Instead Technologies, Aretech, MRISAR, Tyromotion, Motorika, SF Robot, Rex Bionics,

The ‘Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Research Report’ is a comprehensive and informative study on the current state of the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market industry with emphasis on the global industry. The report presents key statistics on the market status of the global Rehabilitation Robotics market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Major Product Types covered are:

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Exoskeleton

Major Applications of Rehabilitation Robotics covered are:

Sports and Orthopedic Medicine

Neurorehabilitation

Military Strength Training

Regional Rehabilitation Robotics Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyzes the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

Key Questions answered by the Report

What will be the growth rate of the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2021 for the forecast period 2021 to 2025?

What will be the market size during this estimated period?

What will be the growth areas within the market space and where should the participant focus to gain maximum ROI?

Who are the prominent industries players dominating the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market and what are their business strategies to stay ahead in the competition against their rivals?

What are kind of challenges hindering the development of the industry worldwide?

Competitive landscape of the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market

What are the opportunities business owners can rely upon to earn more profits and stay competitive during the estimated period?

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Global Rehabilitation Robotics market performance

