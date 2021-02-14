AUTOINJECTORS App Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

the Global Autoinjectors Market is growing rapidly over the past few years, mainly due to the burgeoning healthcare sector. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the Global Autoinjectors Market is expected to reach USD 79,741 MN by 2024. In its recently published analysis, MRFR also asserts that the market would register a double-digit CAGR of 17.42% throughout the forecast period (2016-2024). Prevailing targeted therapies, rising incidences of anaphylaxis, and the increasing number of regulatory approvals are some of the significant driving forces leading the market growth.

Designed to overcome the hesitation associated with the needle-based drug delivery device, autoinjectors are intended for self-administration by patients or untrained caregivers. Moreover, numerous advantages that autoinjectors offer, such as accuracy of dosages and minimized needle phobia impact the market growth, positively.

Besides, the increase in development and use of biologics & vaccines are expected to increase the size of the market. Also, rising need for targeted & sustained drug delivery in the treatment of chronic diseases and the demand for cost-efficient delivery of expensive medications are fostering the growth of the market. Additionally, augmented demand for intensive care for patients in critical conditions alongside, the proliferation of home healthcare services is supporting the market, allowing patients to self-administer the doses.

Competitive Analysis – Autoinjectors Market

The presence of several large and small-scale players makes the autoinjectors market appears to be highly competitive. These players incorporate strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and technology launch to gain a substantially larger competitive advantage in this market. They invest heavily in R&D to develop a product that is on a different level entirely, compared to their competition.

To meet their expansion plans and to meet the increased demand for autoinjectors, these players acquire small yet promising companies in emerging markets. They are majorly focused on improving their supply to established facilities that have a high demand for the product.

Increased focus on the development of user-friendly and patient compliant devices is an upward trend among the industry players that the autoinjectors market is witnessing currently. As glass autoinjectors are fragile and a probable cause of contamination, manufacturers are developing autoinjectors with plastic to prevent unnecessary contamination.

