Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market is segmented into
Water-Based
Solvent-Based
Hot-Melt Based
Segment by Application, the Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market is segmented into
Residential
Non-Residential
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market Share Analysis
Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring business, the date to enter into the Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market, Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Mohawk Industries
Tarkett
Forbo
Shaw Industries
Interface
Armstrong
Mannington Mills
Mohawk
Congoleum
Gerflor
Novalis
LG Hausys
Karndean
Shaw Floors
CFL Flooring
Beaulieu
NOX Corporation
Metroflor
Milliken
Polyflor
Snmo LVT
Responsive Industries
The Dixie Group