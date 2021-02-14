Global Clinical Nutrition Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Clinical nutrition mainly focuses on the development of nutritional products especially for the patients suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, gastrointestinal disorders, cancer, immune system disorders, liver and kidney diseases, and many more. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, extensive demand for clinical nutrition therapy, and growing awareness about the use of nutritional products drive the growth of the market. Additionally, the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, and addiction to smoking and alcohol also stimulate the market growth. The market is expected to show flourishing growth in developing regions of Asia Pacific owing to a rising economic burden of chronic diseases and increasing demand for nutritional supplements.

Clinical nutrition is now becoming an important field of interest, due to increase important of nutrition to be provided to the patient during his/her stay at the hospital as well as at home. Quality of products offered by the company determines the quality goals and efficiency that can be achieved so as to attract more and more customers, and increase in the sale of nutritional products. The products are needed to be manufactured through quality assurance and quality control market, thus sustaining the position in the market. Therefore, the company should strive to develop qualitative products to attract more and more customers, and enhance its growth.

Key players in the Clinical Nutrition Market:

Abbott (U.S.), AYMES Nutrition International Ltd. (U.K), NeoMed (U.S.), Baxter International (U.S.), Danone (France), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (U.S.), Nestlé Health Science (Switzerland), Nutricia Advanced Clinical nutrition (Netherland), Primus Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Inc., Solace Nutrition (U.K) and others. The major players focus on the development of products useful for particular segment such as nutritional products for adults, children and geriatric population. The major players focus on the development of products useful for particular segment such as nutritional products for adults, children and geriatric population.

key Developments:

Strategic approaches adopted help the major players in the Clinical Nutrition Market to sustain their growth and develop their business in various geographical areas across the globe. Agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches are various strategies followed by the key players. This help the companies to reach untapped markets in developing nations of the worlds, thus reducing the supply demand gap. The companies develop number of nutritional products for patients, addressing their according to the disease condition.

Danone:

Danone is a French multinational food-products company in France. The company introduced, SYNEO which is the first and only hypoallergenic formula containing prebiotics as well as probiotics for the infants suffering from cow’s milk allergy, multiple food allergies, and related gastrointestinal conditions.

Nestlé Health Science:

In October, 2015, Nestlé Health Science has announced its collaboration with GE Healthcare to improve nutrition monitoring for critically-ill patients. RESOURCE, BOOST, PRONOURISH are some of the major product of the company.

Nestlé Health Science has acquired Vitaflo headquartered in UK to establish a foothold in the fast-growing market for uniquely formulated products. It has 2nd largest market in US and 1st in Canada.

In 2015, Nestlé Health Science acquired Phagenesis, a UK-based company developing Phagenyx, an innovative pharyngeal electrical stimulation device to treat dysphagia.

In July, 2015: Nestlé Health Science signed with Seres Therapeutics’ novel class of microbiome therapeutics (Ecobiotics) an exclusive agreement outside the United States and Canada for in the fields of Clostridium difficile infections and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD

