Global Transradial Access Devices Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The Middle East and Africa is projected to show steady growth in this market due to the strengthening of the healthcare infrastructure in the Middle East and rising prevalence of cancer in Africa along with the subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease.

Segmentation

The global transradial access devices market is segmented by product, application, disease area, and end-user.

Based on product, the global transradial access devices market is classified as catheters, guidewires, sheaths and sheath introducers, accessories, and others. Catheters are further divided into cardiovascular catheters, specialty catheters, intravenous catheters, urinary catheters, and neurological catheters. Guidewires are further classified as solid guidewire and wrapped guidewire.

Based on application, the global transradial access devices market is classified as drug administration, fluid and nutrition administration, blood transfusion, and diagnostics and testing.

Based on disease area, the global transradial access devices market is classified as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, ischemic stroke, endometriosis, and others.

Based on end-user, the global transradial access devices market is classified as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory care centers, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global transradial access devices market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Smiths Group Plc (UK), Edward Lifesciences Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Merit Medical System, Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), NIPRO Medical Corporation (US), AngioDynamics (US), Ameco Medical Industries (Egypt), OSCOR Inc. (US), and others.

