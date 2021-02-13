reast Cancer Diagnostic and Drug Technologies Market size Witness Widespread Expansion during 2024

Report Highlights

The global breast cancer diagnostic and drug market should reach $28.2 billion by 2024 from $20.9 billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.

Report Scope:

This report is an update to Breast Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report-HLC106B.

The objective of the current report is to provide readers with updated market estimates for the diagnostics and therapeutics market. This report also highlights current and future market potential for breast cancer therapeutics along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, pipeline drugs, blockbuster drugs and other diagnostic and therapeutic developments.

This report includes breast cancer epidemiology including global and regional prevalence, incidence and mortality rates, the regulatory environment for markers and therapeutics, recent regulatory approvals, current and new technologies, market projections and the market share of key market players. Market drivers, trends and potential regional market opportunities for diagnostics and therapeutics are also identified in this report.

This report details currently available diagnostic breast cancer screening tests, breast cancer staging and prognostic technology advancements, predictive diagnostic tests and the latest therapy developments for breast cancer treatment. This study evaluates available tumor marker-based predictive companion tests and FDA-approved drugs that treat breast cancer. Screening biomarkers, pipeline analysis, patent analysis and reimbursement scenarios are some additions to the current report.

This report includes market estimates for breast cancer diagnostics (mammography, biopsy and companion diagnostics), therapeutics and market share of therapeutics by drug class (HER2 inhibitors, mitotic inhibitors, anti-metabolites, aromatase inhibitors and hormone receptors), geographic market segmentation of the overall market and global market share by company with special emphasis on developed and underdeveloped geographic regions. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2018 (the base year), 2019 and a forecast for 2024.

Report Includes:

– 26 data tables and 49 additional tables

– Brief overview of the global markets for breast cancer therapeutics and drug technologies

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K, France, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa and MEA

– Revenue details of the global mammography, biopsy, companion diagnostic IVD, and therapeutic markets by various segments and subsegments

– Competitive landscape covering key market participants and their market share analysis

– Information on merger and acquisition details, partnerships and alliances, product launce strategies, pipeline drugs, blockbuster drugs, and other novel drugs development

– A relevant patent analysis

– Profile descriptions of the key market leaders, including AbbVie Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Dako, Eli Lilly and Co., Nanostring Technologies, Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., and Sanofi S.A.

Summary:

There are about 20 million women living with cancer, globally, and the incidence is gradually increasing. In women, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death. Per World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, about one-third of these cancer fatalities can be avoided with earlier detection and treatment. Early breast cancer treatment and detection has improved the five-year survival rate for women diagnosed with cancer to nearly 80%. The breast cancer diagnostic and drug technology markets include a variety of products approved for breast cancer treatment: hormonal therapies, chemotherapeutic drugs, combinations and targeted therapies. Many side effects, adverse reactions and

safety concerns are associated with newer, innovative drugs. Therefore, drugs with improved safety and efficacy are needed to treat breast cancer effectively.

In countries such as the United States, the chance of a woman developing breast cancer during her lifetime has increased. An estimated 522,000 women died from breast cancer, globally, in 2012. WHO estimates that more than 2.1 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed by 2030. Rising healthcare costs associated with breast cancer treatment leave patients either uninsured or with less meaningful coverage than they need and deserve.

With the anticipated increase in the number of breast cancer cases, breast cancer research and development is attractive and requires attention from pharmaceutical firms. Drugs for breast cancer comprise a dynamic and growing global market. The market for breast cancer drugs is predicted to reach REDACTED by 2022, with Roche predicted to account for more than half of the market. Common detection techniques for breast cancer are diagnostic mammography, ultrasound and biopsy. Studies clearly show that breast cancer treatment is far more effective when cancer is detected at an early stage. Therefore, specific and effective diagnostic tools are needed for early diagnosis

