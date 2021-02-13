Global E-CIGARETTE AND VAPE Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Global E-cigarette and Vape Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Vaping is the inhaling of a vapor created by an electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) or other vaping device. E-cigarettes are battery-powered smoking devices. They have cartridges filled with a liquid that usually contains nicotine, flavorings, and chemicals. The liquid is heated into a vapor, which the person inhales. That’s why using e-cigarettes is called “vaping.”

Growing concerns over the health risks associated with conventional tobacco cigarettes are expected to prompt adult smokers to switch to e-cigarettes, thereby driving product demand.

The global E-cigarette and Vape market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the E-cigarette and Vape market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of E-cigarette and Vape in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of E-cigarette and Vape in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global E-cigarette and Vape market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global E-cigarette and Vape market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Altria Group, Inc.

British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands

International Vapor Group

Japan Tobacco

International

NicQuid

Philip Morris International Inc.

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd.

E-cigarette and Vape market size by Type

By Product

Disposable

Rechargeable

Modular Devices

By Component

Atomizer

Method of Delivery (MOD)

Cartomizer

E-liquid

E-cigarette and Vape market size by Applications

Online

Offline

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global E-cigarette and Vape market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of E-cigarette and Vape market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global E-cigarette and Vape companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of E-cigarette and Vape submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-cigarette and Vape are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of E-cigarette and Vape market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

