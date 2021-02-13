Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Segmentation by Application, Market landscape, Market size and forecast by 2026 with Key companies (Huawei , Qualcomm , Intel , Nordic Semiconductor )

“The Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market was valued at US$ 329.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3477.63 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 40 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market
The Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.
By Deployment:
Stand-Alone
Guard Band
In-Band
By Device:
Smart Parking
Smart Meters
Trackers
Alarms and Detectors
Smart Streetlights
Smart Appliances
Wearable Devices
Others
By End-use:
Agriculture
Automotive and Transportation
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Safety and Security
Infrastructure
Building Automation
Consumer Electronics
Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Huawei
Qualcomm
Intel
Nordic Semiconductor
Sanechips
Samsung
MediaTek
Sercomm
Cheerzing
u-blox
Telit Communications
Quectel
Sequans Communications
GCT SEMICONDUCTOR
XIAMEN CHEERZING IOT TECHNOLOGY
TELIT
QUECTEL WIRELESS SOLUTIONS
SIMCOM WIRELESS SOLUTIONS (A SUNSEA AIOT COMPANY)
GEMALTO
SERCOMM
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions Answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
