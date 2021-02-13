Mobile Security Market Report 2021: Upstream Raw Materials Sources, Downstream Buyers and Forecast 2026 with Key companies (Microsoft, IBM, Symantec, Trend Micro)

“The Mobile Security Market was valued at US$ 3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10.39 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.4 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mobile Security Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Mobile Security Market

The Mobile Security Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Operating System

iOS

Android

Others

By Enterprise Solution

Authentication

Mobile Application Security

Mobile Data Protection

Web Protection

Mobile Device Security

Other

By Enterprise Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Enterprise Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Enterprise Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Other

By End User

Individual User

Enterprise

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Microsoft

IBM

Symantec

Trend Micro

Sophos

McAfee

Kaspersky Lab

ESET

Vmware

Samsung

CrowdStrike

BlackBerry

Citrix Systems

Mobileiron

Quick Heal Technologies

Panda Security

F-Secure

Fortinet

Check Point

Amtel

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Mobile Security Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Mobile Security Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Mobile Security Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Mobile Security Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

