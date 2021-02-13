Mobile Security Market Report 2021: Upstream Raw Materials Sources, Downstream Buyers and Forecast 2026 with Key companies (Microsoft, IBM, Symantec, Trend Micro)

“The Mobile Security Market was valued at US$ 3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10.39 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.4 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mobile Security Market
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Mobile Security Market
The Mobile Security Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.
By Operating System
iOS
Android
Others
By Enterprise Solution
Authentication
Mobile Application Security
Mobile Data Protection
Web Protection
Mobile Device Security
Other
By Enterprise Service
Professional Services
Managed Services
By Enterprise Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-Premises
By Organization Size
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Enterprise Vertical
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Telecommunications and IT
Retail and Ecommerce
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Government and Defense
Manufacturing
Other
By End User
Individual User
Enterprise
Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Microsoft
IBM
Symantec
Trend Micro
Sophos
McAfee
Kaspersky Lab
ESET
Vmware
Samsung
CrowdStrike
BlackBerry
Citrix Systems
Mobileiron
Quick Heal Technologies
Panda Security
F-Secure
Fortinet
Check Point
Amtel
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions Answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Mobile Security Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Mobile Security Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Mobile Security Market?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Mobile Security Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
