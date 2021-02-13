Micro-inverter Market Outlook, Application, Technology, Market Analysis & Forecast by 2026 with Key companies (Enphase Energy , Altenergy Power System , Darfon Electronics , ReneSola )

“The Micro-inverter Market was valued at US$ 2069.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7852.01 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.8 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Micro-inverter Market

The Micro-inverter Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Communication Technology:

Wired

Wireless

By Type:

Single Phase

Three Phase

By Power Rating:

Below 250 W

Between 250 W and 500 W

Above 500 W

By Connection Type:

Stand-alone

Grid-tied

Residential

Commercial

PV Power Plant

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Enphase Energy

Altenergy Power System

Darfon Electronics

ReneSola

AEconversion

Chilicon Power

ENVERTECH

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES

NORTHERN ELECTRIC & POWER

SPARQ SYSTEMS

SARONIC (EU) POWER TECH

ENLUXSOLAR

U R ENERGY

BRAVO SOLAR

GRACE RENEWABLE ENERGY

SOLAR PANELS PLUS

ZHEJIANG SANDI ELECTRIC

STMICROELECTRONICS

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

JINKOSOLAR

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Micro-inverter Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Micro-inverter Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Micro-inverter Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Micro-inverter Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

