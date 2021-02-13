Microscopy Market Report 2021: Top Companies, Regions, Driving Force and Forecast 2026 with Key companies (Carl Zeiss, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Nikon)

“The Microscopy Market was valued at US$ 6.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9.17 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Microscopy Market
The Microscopy Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.
by Product
Microscope
Software
Accessories
By Type
Optical Microscopes
Confocal Microscopes
Stereo Microscopes
Digital Microscopes
Compound Microscopes
Others
Electron Microscopes
Scanning Electron Microscopes
Transmission Electron Microscopes
Scanning Probe Microscopes
Atomic force microscope (STM)
Scanning tunneling microscope (STM)
Near-field scanning Optical microscope (NSOM)
Other Microscopes
By Product
Semiconductors
Life Sciences
Material Sciences
Nanotechnology
Other Applications
By End-Users
Industries
Research Institutes
Other end-users
Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Carl Zeiss
Danaher
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Nikon
Bruker
Olympus
Oxford Instruments
JEOL
Hitachi High-Technologies
Semilab
Accu-Scope
Meiji Techno Co.
Motic Group
Helmut Hund
Labomed
Other Companies
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions Answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Microscopy Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Microscopy Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Microscopy Market?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Microscopy Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
