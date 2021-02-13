mHealth Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2021 – 2026 with Key companies (AgaMatrix, Medtronic plc, AirStrip Technologies , Nike)

“The mHealth Market was valued at US$ 50800 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 379904.79 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 33.3 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for mHealth Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the mHealth Market

The mHealth Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Services:

Remote Monitoring Services

Diagnosis & Consultation Services

Treatment Services

Healthcare System Strengthening Services

Fitness & Wellness Services

Prevention Services

By Product & Service:

Connected Medical Devices

Healthcare Apps

Medication Management Apps

By Application:

Communication and Training

Education and Awareness

Diagnostics and Treatment

Disease and Epidemic Outbreak Tracking

Remote Data Collection

Remote Monitoring

By End-use:

Physicians

Patients

Insurance Companies

Research Centers

Pharmacies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Government

Tech Companies

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: AgaMatrix

Medtronic plc

AirStrip Technologies

Nike

Omron Corporation

Withings

BioTelemetry

iHealth Labs Inc.

athenahealth

Cerner Corporation

Philips Healthcare

AT&T

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the mHealth Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the mHealth Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted mHealth Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the mHealth Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

