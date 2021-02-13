Medical Imaging Market segmentation by Product, Key Highlights, Strength assessment, Opportunity assessment by 2026 with Key companies (GE Healthcare , Fujifilm Holdings Corporation , Toshiba Medical Systems , Koninklijke Philips N.V. )

“The Medical Imaging Market was valued at US$ 21.77 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 28.65 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Medical Imaging Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Medical Imaging Market

The Medical Imaging Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Product Type

X-ray

1 By Modality

Radiography

Fluoroscopy

Computed Radiography

By Mobility

1 . Stationary

Mobile

By Type

Digital

Analog

By Application

General Radiology

Dental

Breasts

Cardiology

Others

Ultrasound

1 By Product

2D

3D/4D

Doppler Ultrasound Devices

By Portability

Handheld

Cart/Trolley Based

By Application

Ob/Gyn

2 Cardiovascular

Musculoskeletal

Others

Computed Tomography

By Technology

High-end Slice

Mid end Slice

Low-end Slice

Cone Beam

By Application

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Vascular

Musculoskeletal

Others

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

By Architecture

Closed System

Open System

2 By Field Strength

1 Low Field Strength

Mid Field Strength

High Field Strength

By Application

Brain and Neurological

Spine and Musculoskeletal

Vascular

Abdomen

Cardiac

Others

Nuclear Imaging

By Product

SPECT

1Hybrid SPECT

Standalone SPECT

Hybrid PET

3 Planar Scintigraphy

By Application

1 Oncology

2 Cardiology

Neurology

General Imaging

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: GE Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Hologic Inc.

Shimadzu Corp

Varian Medical Systems

Carestream

Aribex Corporation

Ziehm Imaging Inc.

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

Esaote SpA

LG Healthcare

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Medical Imaging Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Medical Imaging Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Medical Imaging Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Medical Imaging Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

