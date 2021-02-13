Medical Imaging Market segmentation by Product, Key Highlights, Strength assessment, Opportunity assessment by 2026 with Key companies (GE Healthcare , Fujifilm Holdings Corporation , Toshiba Medical Systems , Koninklijke Philips N.V. )

“The Medical Imaging Market was valued at US$ 21.77 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 28.65 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Medical Imaging Market
Get a Sample Copy of the Report at:
https://i2iresearch.com/report/medical-imaging-market-report-global-regional-industry-forecast-2018-2023/#download-sample
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Medical Imaging Market
The Medical Imaging Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.
By Product Type
X-ray
1 By Modality
Radiography
Fluoroscopy
Computed Radiography
By Mobility
1 . Stationary
Mobile
By Type
Digital
Analog
By Application
General Radiology
Dental
Breasts
Cardiology
Others
Ultrasound
1 By Product
2D
3D/4D
Doppler Ultrasound Devices
By Portability
Handheld
Cart/Trolley Based
By Application
Ob/Gyn
2 Cardiovascular
Musculoskeletal
Others
Computed Tomography
By Technology
High-end Slice
Mid end Slice
Low-end Slice
Cone Beam
By Application
Oncology
Neurology
Cardiology
Vascular
Musculoskeletal
Others
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
By Architecture
Closed System
Open System
2 By Field Strength
1 Low Field Strength
Mid Field Strength
High Field Strength
By Application
Brain and Neurological
Spine and Musculoskeletal
Vascular
Abdomen
Cardiac
Others
Nuclear Imaging
By Product
SPECT
1Hybrid SPECT
Standalone SPECT
Hybrid PET
3 Planar Scintigraphy
By Application
1 Oncology
2 Cardiology
Neurology
General Imaging
By End-user
Hospitals
Diagnostic Imaging Centers
Ambulatory Care Centers
Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: GE Healthcare
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
Toshiba Medical Systems
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Hitachi Medical Corporation
Hologic Inc.
Shimadzu Corp
Varian Medical Systems
Carestream
Aribex Corporation
Ziehm Imaging Inc.
Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.
Esaote SpA
LG Healthcare
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Inquire or share your questions, if any:
https://i2iresearch.com/report/medical-imaging-market-report-global-regional-industry-forecast-2018-2023/
Key questions Answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Medical Imaging Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Medical Imaging Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Medical Imaging Market?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Medical Imaging Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
Purchase this Report at: Unit A-1, 1st Floor, Snehajyoti, No 37,
Srinivagalu Main Road, Ejipura,
Viveknagar, Bengaluru, India, 560047
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +91 98801 53667
Tollfree: +1-800-419-8865″