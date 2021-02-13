Lithium-Ion Battery Market Research Report 2021 with Business Overview and Manufacturers Profiles till 2026 with Key companies (BYD Co., Ltd., A123 Systems, LLC/ Wanxiang, Hitachi, Ltd. , Huanyu New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.)

“The Lithium-Ion Battery Market was valued at US$ 44.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 127.97 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.4 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Lithium-Ion Battery Market

The Lithium-Ion Battery Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Type

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

By Power Capacity

0 TO 3,000 mAH

3,000 TO 10,000 mAH

10,000 TO 60,000 mAH

More Than 60,000 mAH

By Voltage

Low (Below 12 V)

Medium ( 12 V – 36 V)

High (Above 36 V)

By Industry

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Industrial

Power

Telecom

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: BYD Co., Ltd.

A123 Systems, LLC/ Wanxiang

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huanyu New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Johnson Controls

LG Chem Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Saft Groupe S.A.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Lithium-Ion Battery Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Lithium-Ion Battery Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Lithium-Ion Battery Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Lithium-Ion Battery Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

