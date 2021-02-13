Laparoscopy Devices Market Outlook, Application, Technology, Market Analysis & Forecast by 2026 with Key companies (B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Johnson & Johnson)

“The Laparoscopy Devices Market was valued at US$ 12067.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 17906.91 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Laparoscopy Devices Market

The Laparoscopy Devices Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

Laparoscopes

Energy Devices

Insufflators

Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems

Suction or Irrigation Systems

Closure Devices

Hand Instruments

Access Devices

Accessories

Other

By Application:

General Surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Cholecystectomies

Hernia Repairs

Appendectomies

Anti-Reflux Surgeries

Other

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

ConMed Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Karl Storz SE & CO. KG,

Medtronic plc (Covidien)

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Smith & Nephew plc.

Stryker Corporation

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Laparoscopy Devices Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Laparoscopy Devices Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Laparoscopy Devices Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Laparoscopy Devices Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

