IoT in Manufacturing Market segmentation by Product, Key Highlights, Strength assessment, Opportunity assessment by 2026 with Key companies (PTC, Cisco Systems , General Electric, IBM)

“The IoT in Manufacturing Market was valued at US$ 21.13 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 125.65 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 29 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for IoT in Manufacturing Market
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the IoT in Manufacturing Market
The IoT in Manufacturing Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.
By Component
Solution
Platform
Service
By Solution
Network management
Data management
Device management
Application management
Smart surveillance
By Platform
Device management platform
Application management platform
Connectivity management platform
By Service
Managed services
Professional services
By Application Area
Predictive maintenance
Business process optimization
Asset tracking and management
Logistics and supply chain management
Real-time workforce tracking and management
Automation control and management
Emergency and incident management and business communication
By Vertical:
Energy and utilities
Automotive
Food and beverages
Aerospace and defense
Chemicals and material
High-tech products
Healthcare
Others
Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: PTC
Cisco Systems
General Electric
IBM
SAP
Zebra Technologies
Siemens
Huawei
Microsoft
Bosch
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions Answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the IoT in Manufacturing Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the IoT in Manufacturing Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted IoT in Manufacturing Market?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the IoT in Manufacturing Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
