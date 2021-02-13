IoT in Manufacturing Market segmentation by Product, Key Highlights, Strength assessment, Opportunity assessment by 2026 with Key companies (PTC, Cisco Systems , General Electric, IBM)

“The IoT in Manufacturing Market was valued at US$ 21.13 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 125.65 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 29 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for IoT in Manufacturing Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the IoT in Manufacturing Market

The IoT in Manufacturing Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Component

Solution

Platform

Service

By Solution

Network management

Data management

Device management

Application management

Smart surveillance

By Platform

Device management platform

Application management platform

Connectivity management platform

By Service

Managed services

Professional services

By Application Area

Predictive maintenance

Business process optimization

Asset tracking and management

Logistics and supply chain management

Real-time workforce tracking and management

Automation control and management

Emergency and incident management and business communication

By Vertical:

Energy and utilities

Automotive

Food and beverages

Aerospace and defense

Chemicals and material

High-tech products

Healthcare

Others

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: PTC

Cisco Systems

General Electric

IBM

SAP

Zebra Technologies

Siemens

Huawei

Microsoft

Bosch

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the IoT in Manufacturing Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the IoT in Manufacturing Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted IoT in Manufacturing Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the IoT in Manufacturing Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

