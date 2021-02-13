Internet of Things IoT in Agriculture Market Research Report: Know Marketing Channel Future Trend, Growth and Price with Future projections till 2026 with Key companies (Deere & Company, Trimble , Raven Industries, AGCO Corporation)

“The Internet of Things IOT in Agriculture Market was valued at US$ 12700 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 25385.6 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.4 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Internet of Things IOT in Agriculture Market

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at:

https://i2iresearch.com/report/global-internet-of-things-iot-in-agriculture-market-2020-market-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-2025/#download-sample

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Internet of Things IOT in Agriculture Market

The Internet of Things IOT in Agriculture Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Precision Farming Applications

Precision Forestry Applications

Livestock Monitoring Applications

Fish Farm Monitoring Applications

Smart Greenhouse Applications

Other Applications (Horticulture and orchids applications)

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Deere & Company

Trimble

Raven Industries

AGCO Corporation

AgJunction Inc.

DeLaval

GEA Farm Technology

Lely

Antelliq

AG Leader Technology

Tigercat

Ponsse

Komatsu Forest AB

Caterpillar

Treemetrics

Topcon Positioning Systems

DICKEY-john Corporation

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Inquire or share your questions, if any:

https://i2iresearch.com/report/global-internet-of-things-iot-in-agriculture-market-2020-market-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-2025/

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Internet of Things IoT in Agriculture Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Internet of Things IoT in Agriculture Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Internet of Things IoT in Agriculture Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Internet of Things IoT in Agriculture Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

Purchase this Report at: Unit A-1, 1st Floor, Snehajyoti, No 37,

Srinivagalu Main Road, Ejipura,

Viveknagar, Bengaluru, India, 560047

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +91 98801 53667

Tollfree: +1-800-419-8865″