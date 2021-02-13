Intelligent Lighting Controls Market Report: Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, Type and Applications Forecasted by 2026 with Key companies (Acuity Brands, Cisco, Cree, Eaton)

“The Intelligent Lighting Controls Market was valued at US$ 7490 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 23022.83 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.4 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Intelligent Lighting Controls Market

The Intelligent Lighting Controls Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Type:

Sensors

Ballasts & LED Drivers

Microcontrollers

Dimmers & Switch Actuators

Transmitters & Receivers

Other

By Connectivity Type:

Wired

Wireless

Smart Cities

Automotive

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Other

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Acuity Brands

Cisco

Cree

Eaton

GE Lighting

Honeywell

OSRAM

Panasonic Corporation

Philips

Siemens

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Intelligent Lighting Controls Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Intelligent Lighting Controls Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Intelligent Lighting Controls Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Intelligent Lighting Controls Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

