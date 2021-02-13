In-Memory Analytics Market Research Report 2021 with Business Overview and Manufacturers Profiles till 2026 with Key companies (SAP SE, Microstrategy Incorporated, Kognitio Ltd, SAS Institute, Inc.)

“The In-Memory Analytics Market was valued at US$ 1.97 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9.47 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 25.1 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for In-Memory Analytics Market
The In-Memory Analytics Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.
by Component
Software
Service
Managed service
Professional service
By Deployment Model
On-premises
Cloud
By Organization Size
Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs)
Large enterprises
By Application
Risk management and fraud detection
Sales and marketing optimization
Financial management
Supply chain optimization
Predictive asset management
Product and process management
Others
By Industry Vertical
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Telecommunications and IT
Retail and eCommerce
Healthcare and life sciences
Manufacturing
Government and defense
Energy and utilities
Media and entertainment
Transportation and logistics
Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: SAP SE
Microstrategy Incorporated
Kognitio Ltd
SAS Institute, Inc.
Hitachi Group Company
Activeviam
Oracle Corporation
IBM Corporation
Information Builders, Inc.
Software AG
Amazon Web Services
Qlik Technologies, Inc.
Advizor Solutions, Inc.
Exasol
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions Answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the In-Memory Analytics Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the In-Memory Analytics Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted In-Memory Analytics Market?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the In-Memory Analytics Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
