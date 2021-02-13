In-Memory Analytics Market Research Report 2021 with Business Overview and Manufacturers Profiles till 2026 with Key companies (SAP SE, Microstrategy Incorporated, Kognitio Ltd, SAS Institute, Inc.)

“The In-Memory Analytics Market was valued at US$ 1.97 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9.47 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 25.1 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for In-Memory Analytics Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the In-Memory Analytics Market

The In-Memory Analytics Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

by Component

Software

Service

Managed service

Professional service

By Deployment Model

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs)

Large enterprises

By Application

Risk management and fraud detection

Sales and marketing optimization

Financial management

Supply chain optimization

Predictive asset management

Product and process management

Others

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Government and defense

Energy and utilities

Media and entertainment

Transportation and logistics

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: SAP SE

Microstrategy Incorporated

Kognitio Ltd

SAS Institute, Inc.

Hitachi Group Company

Activeviam

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Information Builders, Inc.

Software AG

Amazon Web Services

Qlik Technologies, Inc.

Advizor Solutions, Inc.

Exasol

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the In-Memory Analytics Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the In-Memory Analytics Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted In-Memory Analytics Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the In-Memory Analytics Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

