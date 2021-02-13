Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Research Report: Know Market Dynamics, Opportunities and Risks 2026 with Key companies (AWS, Cisco Systems, IBM, Microsoft)

“The Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market was valued at US$ 43.73 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 259.95 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 29 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically.
The Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.
By Solution
Managed hosting
Disaster Recovery as a Service
Storage as a Service
Colocation
Network management
Content delivery
High Performance Computing as a Service
By Deployment Type
Public cloud
Hybrid cloud
Private cloud
By End User
SMBs
Enterprises
By Vertical:
IT & Telecom
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare
Retail and E-commerce
Government & Defense
Energy & Utilities
Manufacturing
Others
Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: AWS
Cisco Systems
IBM
Microsoft
Rackspace
Google
CSC
Vmware
Fujitsu
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions Answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
