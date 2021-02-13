Industrial IoT Market Outlook, Application, Technology, Market Analysis & Forecast by 2026 with Key companies (ARM , Cisco , GE , Intel)

“The Industrial IoT Market was valued at US$ 77300 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 127411.75 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial IoT Market
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Industrial IoT Market
The Industrial IoT Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.
By Connectivity:
Wired technology
Wireless technology
Field technology
By Device & Technology:
Sensors
RFID
Industrial Robotics
Distributed Control System
Condition Monitoring
Smart Meters
Smart Beacon
Yield Monitoring
Electronic Shelf Label
Cameras
Guidance & Steering
GPS/GNSS
Interface Board
Flow & Application Control Device
Networking Technology
By Vertical:
Manufacturing
Energy
Oil &Gas
Metal & Mining
Healthcare
Retail
Transportation
Agriculture
Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: ARM
Cisco
GE
Intel
Rockwell Automation
ABB
Texas Instruments
Dassault Systèmes
Honeywell
Huawei Technologies
IBM
KUKA AG
NEC Corporation
Bosch
Siemens
PTC
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions Answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Industrial IoT Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Industrial IoT Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Industrial IoT Market?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Industrial IoT Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
