Industrial IoT Market Outlook, Application, Technology, Market Analysis & Forecast by 2026 with Key companies (ARM , Cisco , GE , Intel)

“The Industrial IoT Market was valued at US$ 77300 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 127411.75 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial IoT Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Industrial IoT Market

The Industrial IoT Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Connectivity:

Wired technology

Wireless technology

Field technology

By Device & Technology:

Sensors

RFID

Industrial Robotics

Distributed Control System

Condition Monitoring

Smart Meters

Smart Beacon

Yield Monitoring

Electronic Shelf Label

Cameras

Guidance & Steering

GPS/GNSS

Interface Board

Flow & Application Control Device

Networking Technology

By Vertical:

Manufacturing

Energy

Oil &Gas

Metal & Mining

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation

Agriculture

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: ARM

Cisco

GE

Intel

Rockwell Automation

ABB

Texas Instruments

Dassault Systèmes

Honeywell

Huawei Technologies

IBM

KUKA AG

NEC Corporation

Bosch

Siemens

PTC

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Industrial IoT Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Industrial IoT Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Industrial IoT Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Industrial IoT Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

