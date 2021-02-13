Industrial Gloves Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2021 – 2026 with Key companies (Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Riverstone Holdings Limited)

“The Industrial Gloves Market was valued at US$ 6900 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 13792.17 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.4 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Gloves Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Industrial Gloves Market

The Industrial Gloves Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Usability:

Disposable

Reusable

By Material (Disposable):

Natural Rubber

Nitrile

Vinyl

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Other

By Glove Type (Reusable):

Dipped Gloves

Knitted Gloves

Supported Knitted Gloves

Other

By Application (Reusable)

Machinery

Oil & Gas

Metal Fabrication

Automotive

Chemical

Construction

Plane Manufacturing

Food Processing

Office Building Cleaners

Healthcare

Other

By End-User (Disposable):

Aerospace

Disk Drives

Flat Panels

Food Industry

Hospitals

Medical Devices

Pharmaceuticals

Semiconductors

Other

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Top Glove Corporation Berhad

Hartalega Holdings

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Riverstone Holdings Limited

Careplus Group Berhad

Supermax Corp.Ansell Healthcare

SHOWA

Honeywell International Inc.

Semperit AG Holding

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Industrial Gloves Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Industrial Gloves Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Industrial Gloves Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Industrial Gloves Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

