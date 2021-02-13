Human Capital Management Market drivers, Decision framework, Geographical segmentation Market landscape 2026 with Key companies (IBM, Ultimate Software, Ceridian, SumTotal )

“The Human Capital Management Market was valued at US$ 17.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 27.72 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Human Capital Management Market

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at:

https://i2iresearch.com/report/global-human-capital-management-market-2020-market-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-2025/#download-sample

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Human Capital Management Market

The Human Capital Management Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By component

Software

Core HR

Applicant Tracking System

HR Analytics

Workforce Management

Services

Integration and Implementation

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

By deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By organization size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Consumer Products and Retail

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: IBM

Ultimate Software

Ceridian

SumTotal

Kronos

Infor

Talentsoft

EmployWise

PeopleStrategy

Cornerstone

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Inquire or share your questions, if any:

https://i2iresearch.com/report/global-human-capital-management-market-2020-market-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-2025/

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Human Capital Management Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Human Capital Management Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Human Capital Management Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Human Capital Management Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

Purchase this Report at: Unit A-1, 1st Floor, Snehajyoti, No 37,

Srinivagalu Main Road, Ejipura,

Viveknagar, Bengaluru, India, 560047

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +91 98801 53667

Tollfree: +1-800-419-8865″