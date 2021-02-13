Healthcare Information Systems Market Research Report: Know Marketing Channel Future Trend, Growth and Price with Future projections till 2026 with Key companies (McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., Allscripts)

“The Healthcare Information Systems Market was valued at US$ 106.94 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 179.74 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.7 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Healthcare Information Systems Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Healthcare Information Systems Market

The Healthcare Information Systems Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Deployment

Web-based

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Component

Hardware

Software and systems

Services

BY Application

Hospital Information System

Electronic health record

Electronic medical record

Real-time healthcare

Patient engagement solution

Population health management

Pharmacy Information Systems

Prescription management

Automated dispensing systems

Inventory management

Others

Laboratory Information Systems

Revenue Cycle Management

Medical Imaging Information System

Radiology information systems

Monitoring analysis software

Picture archiving and communication system

By End-use

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Academic and research institutes

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

athenahealth, Inc.

Allscripts

Medidata Solutions Inc.

Agfa Gevaert NV

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Epic Systems Corporation

NextGen Healthcare

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Healthcare Information Systems Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Healthcare Information Systems Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Healthcare Information Systems Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Healthcare Information Systems Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

