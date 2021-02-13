GaN Power Device Market to See Radical Growth: Key Drivers & Potential Applications 2021-2026 with Key companies (, CREE , Infineon , Qorvo )

“The GaN Power Device Market was valued at US$ 680.51 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4067.4 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 29.1 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for GaN Power Device Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the GaN Power Device Market

The GaN Power Device Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Device Type:

Power Device

RF Power Device

By Voltage Range:

600 Volt

By Application:

Power Drives

Supply and Inverter

Radio Frequency

By Vertical:

Telecommunications

Industrial

Automotive

Renewables

Consumer and Enterprise

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Medicals

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are:

CREE

Infineon

Qorvo

Macom

Microsemi

Mitsubishi Electric

Efficient Power Conversion

GaN Systems

Navitas Semiconductor

Toshiba

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the GaN Power Device Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the GaN Power Device Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted GaN Power Device Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the GaN Power Device Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

