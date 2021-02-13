Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Report: Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, Type and Applications Forecasted by 2026 with Key companies (Johnson Controls Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG)

“The Fire Sprinkler Systems Market was valued at US$ 10.12 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 18.96 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.4 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fire Sprinkler Systems Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Fire Sprinkler Systems Market

The Fire Sprinkler Systems Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Product

Wet Sprinkler System

Dry Sprinkler System

Pre-Action Sprinkler System

Deluge Sprinkler System

Others

By Services

Engineering Services

Installation and Design

Maintenance Services

Inspection and Managed Services

Other

By Component

Stop Valve

Alarm Valve

Fire Sprinkler Head

Alarm Test Valve

Motorized Alarm Bell

By Application

Commercial Applications

1 Academia and Institutional

2 Consumer Products and Retail

3 Healthcare

4 Hospitality

5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Residential Applications

Industrial Applications

1 Energy and Power

2 Manufacturing

3 Oil and Gas

4 Mining

5 Transportation and Logistics

Others

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Johnson Controls Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

TYCO

United Technologies Corporation (Utc)

API Group Inc.

Hochiki Corporation

Minimax GmbH & Co KG

VTMAK

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Fire Sprinkler Systems Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Fire Sprinkler Systems Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Fire Sprinkler Systems Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Fire Sprinkler Systems Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

