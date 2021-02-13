Financial Analytics Market Research Report 2021: Market Competition Trend and Price by Manufacturers till 2026 with Key companies (Oracle, IBM, SAP, SAS Institute)

“The Financial Analytics Market was valued at US$ 7.64 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 15.56 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.7 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Financial Analytics Market
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Financial Analytics Market
The Financial Analytics Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.
by Components
Solutions
Financial Function Analytics
Financial Market Analytics
Services
Managed Services
Professional Services
By Deployment modes
On-premises
Cloud
By Organization size
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
By Applications
Wealth Management
Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management
Financial Forecasting and Budgeting
Customer Management
Transaction Monitoring
Claim Management
Fraud Detection and Prevention
Stock Management
By Industry Verticals
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Telecom and IT
Government
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing and Automotive
Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
Retail and eCommerce
Media and Entertainment
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Oracle
IBM
SAP
SAS Institute
Alteryx
Tibco Software
Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
Teradata
Qlik
Gooddata
Birst
Google
Information Builders
Zoho Corporation
Domo
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions Answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Financial Analytics Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Financial Analytics Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Financial Analytics Market?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Financial Analytics Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
