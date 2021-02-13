Food Robotics Market Research Report with Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share and Future Prospects till 2026 with Key companies (ASEA Brown Boveri (ABB) Group, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation , Rockwell Automation, Inc)

“The Food Robotics Market was valued at US$ 1.77 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4.11 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.8 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Robotics Market
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Food Robotics Market
The Food Robotics Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.
By Type
Articulated
Cartesian
Scara
Parallel
Cylindrical
Collaborative
Others
By Payload
Medium
Low
Heavy
By Application
Palletizing
Packaging
Repackaging
Pick & Place
Processing
Other
By End-Use Industry
Beverage
Meat, Poultry, and Seafood
Dairy
Bakery
Fruits & Vegetables
Confectionery
Other
Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: ASEA Brown Boveri (ABB) Group
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Rockwell Automation, Inc
Fanuc Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Universal Robots A/S
Kuka AG
Seiko Epson Corporation
Staubli International AG
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions Answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Food Robotics Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Food Robotics Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Food Robotics Market?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Food Robotics Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
