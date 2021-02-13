Global PET Foam Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

This report focuses on PET Foam volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PET Foam market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Armacell International

3A Composites

Gurit Holding

Diab Group (Ratos Ab)

Sekisui Plastics

PETro Polymer Shargh

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials

Carbon-Core

Huntsman

Nitto Denko

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low-density Foam

High-density Foam

Segment by Application

Wind Energy

Transportation

Marine

Packaging

Building & Construction

Others

